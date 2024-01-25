Blue Dart’s Quarter 3 Sales at Rs. 1,383 Crores

Blue Dart Express Limited, South Asias leading express air, integrated transportation, and distribution logistics company, announced its financial results today for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, at the Board Meeting held in Mumbai.

The company posted Rs. 82 crores profit after tax for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Revenue from operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, stood at Rs. 1,383 crores.

Reflecting on the companys performance, Balfour Manuel, Managing Director of Blue Dart Express Ltd., said, “In the post-pandemic era, as global trade normalizes, we continue to navigate challenges such as higher interest rates and increasing costs. Despite these hurdles, we not only surpassed pre-pandemic revenue levels but also have continued to invest in capacities and strengthened our position as the provider of choice for our customers. Our commitment to customer-centricity remains our top priority, driving our success.”

Discussing the business outlook, he emphasized, “The growth opportunities and continued focus on customer centricity have enabled us to continue to invest, aligned with our strategic focus on People, Process and Technology. This is complemented by a Last In-First Out approach, further reinforcing our market leadership.“

Exceptional Service Quality, coupled with automation and technology, continues to be pivotal in providing customers with a seamless, one-stop solution for all their logistics requirements. The company handled 919 lakh shipments, weighing 314,239 metric tonnes, in the Quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Blue Dart was recently recognized as Indias Top Value Creator 2023 in the transport and logistics category, highlighting its commitment to excellence. The company has not only established itself as the Provider of Choice but also stands out as an Employer of Choice and an Investment of Choice for all its stakeholders. Blue Dart continues to set a precedent in the industry, dedicated to delivering outstanding value and upholding its leadership position.

About Blue Dart Express Ltd.

Blue Dart Express Ltd., South Asias premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company, offers secure and reliable delivery of consignments to over 56,000+ locations in India. Blue Dart is a provider of choice for its stakeholders due to its customer centric approach and aims to further strengthen this partnership. As part of DHL Group’s DHL eCommerce division, Blue Dart accesses the largest and most comprehensive express and logistics network worldwide, covering over 220 countries and territories, and offers an entire spectrum of distribution services including air express, freight forwarding, supply chain solutions, customs clearance etc.

The Blue Dart team drives market leadership through its motivated people, dedicated air and ground capacity, cutting-edge technology, wide range of innovative, vertical specific products and value-added services to deliver unmatched standards of service quality to its customers. Blue Darts market leadership is further validated by its position as the nation’s most innovative and awarded express logistics company for exhibiting reliability, superior brand experience and sustainability which include recognition as one of ‘Indias Best Companies to Work For’ by The Great Place to Work Institute, India, ranked amongst ‘Best Multinational Workplaces in Asia’ by The Great Place to Work Institute, Asia, voted a ‘Superbrand’ and ‘Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brand’, listed as one of Fortune 500’s ‘Indias Largest Corporations’ and Forbes ‘Indias Super 50 Companies’ to name a few. Blue Dart’s Diversity and Inclusion initiatives have also led to it being recognized as one of India’s ‘Best Workplaces for Women’ in 2021 and ‘Best Organisations for Women’ in 2022 by the Economic Times.

Blue Dart fulfils its social responsibility of climate protection (GoGreen), disaster management (GoHelp) and education (GoTeach) through its GoPrograms.