Global Ethical Hacking Report: 83% of Ethical Hackers Experience AI-Driven Attacks

The global cybersecurity landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, presenting new challenges and opportunities for defenders and threat actors alike, especially with the rapid evolution of AI. In its latest industry findings global survey, EC-Council, inventor of the Certified Ethical Hacker (C|EH) and a global leader in cybersecurity certification and training, released the EC-Council C|EH Threat Report 2024, exposing the alarming state of cybersecurity and the current situation directly from the front lines. The EC-Council C|EH Threat Report 2024 is based on insights from 1,066 professionals across 112 countries from 14 different industries. Over 50% of the respondents have over a decade of experience in cybersecurity.

The Cost of a Data Breach 2023 survey reveals that organizations leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and automation saved $1.76 million in breach expenses and expedited breach identification and containment by over 100 days on average. Despite the widespread interest in using AI for cybersecurity operations, only 28% of organizations are utilizing it extensively, with the majority (72%) falling short of fully harnessing its substantial advantages. While AI can secure digital assets, it has been equally exploited by threat actors over the years. AI-generated phishing emails have higher open rates than manually crafted ones.

Jay Bavisi, President & CEO of EC-Council Group, said, “AI has emerged as a double-edged sword in cybersecurity, offering unprecedented defense capabilities and new avenues for attackers. However, as the EC-Council C|EH Threat Report 2024 vividly illustrates, the dynamic landscape is changing at an electrifying speed. As defenders, we must harness the power of AI to anticipate, adapt, and outsmart evolving threats.”

The EC-Council C|EH Threat Report, themed “Cybersecurity in the Era of AI“, dissects the pivotal clash between AI-enabled threat actors and cybersecurity defenders, offering a compelling narrative backed by 20 crucial data points and in-depth technical insights. With a focus on actionable intelligence, the report equips professionals to navigate the complex and dynamic threat landscape.

Key Report Findings

83% of respondents note tangible alterations attributed to the rise of artificial intelligence in cyber attacks, signifying a significant shift in attack methodologies.

80% of organizations have adopted multi-factor authentication as a crucial defense against the top 5 cloud threat tactics and procedures.

82% of respondents acknowledged the pivotal role of regular training for incident response and its importance in strengthening cybersecurity.

Over 70% of respondents recognize social engineering and zero-day exploits as the foremost threat vectors in todays cyber landscape.

68% of professionals identify zero-day exploits as a critical challenge, underlining the urgency for advanced defense strategies.

66% of respondents admit to being ill-prepared for the potential onslaught of AI-driven cyber threats.

60% foresee AI-enhanced social engineering as a significant hurdle. The report highlights the urgent need for proactive measures against automated and sophisticated scams.

Highlighting a critical need for swift response times, the report underscores a clear opportunity for enhancement in incident response. A substantial portion of attacks can be addressed within the first hour, yet merely 10% were resolved within this timeframe.

This report is an invaluable compass for cybersecurity professionals, delivering actionable strategies to anticipate and thwart evolving threats. By addressing the dynamic challenges presented by AI-driven attacks, the report empowers organizations to strengthen their defenses and safeguard their digital assets. Its more than just a report: its a call to fortify our defenses and safeguard our organizations.

For a comprehensive overview of the EC-Council C|EH Threat Report 2024 and to access the full report, Click Here.

About EC-Council

EC-Council invented the Certified Ethical Hacker. Founded in 2001 in response to 9/11, EC-Councils mission is to provide the training and certifications apprentice and experienced cybersecurity professionals need to keep corporations, government agencies, and others who employ them safe from attack.

Best known for its Certified Ethical Hacker (C|EH) program, EC-Council today offers 200 different trainings, certificates, and degrees in everything from Computer Forensic Investigation and Security Analysis to Threat Intelligence and Information Security. An ISO/IEC 17024 Accredited Organization recognized under the US Defense Department Directive 8140/8570 and many other authoritative cybersecurity bodies worldwide, the company has certified over 350,000 professionals across the globe. EC-Council is the gold standard in cybersecurity education and certification, trusted by seven of the Fortune 10, half of the Fortune 100, and the intelligence communities of 140 nations.

A truly global organization with a driving belief in bringing diversity, equity, and inclusion to the modern cybersecurity workforce, EC-Council maintains 11 offices in the US, the UK, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company can be reached online at www.eccouncil.org.

Follow EC-Council on LinkedIn and Twitter.