Marwari Catalysts Unveils Aarohan – A Pioneering ReligionTech Startup Acceleration Program for India’s Rs. 4.8 Lakh Crores Faith Market

In an exciting development within the booming Indian faith market, Marwari Catalysts is thrilled to announce the launch of Aarohan, its innovative ReligionTech Startup Acceleration Program. As per Expert Market Research, the Indian faith market has soared to an impressive Rs. 4.8 Lakh Crores, forecasting a robust 10% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2024-2032. This emerging market presents a fertile ground for startups aiming to revolutionise and thrive in this rapidly expanding sector.

The Transformational Impact of Shri Ram Mandir and Beyond

With the recent inauguration of the Shri Ram Mandir on 22nd January ’24, an unprecedented opportunity arises for ReligionTech startups. This historic event is attracting daily footfall of over 1 Lakh tourists, projecting an annual revenue of Rs. 4,00,000 Crores. Ayodhya is set to become a global spiritual epicenter, mirroring the potential already seen in places like Kashi Vishwanath and Ujjain Mahakal Lok Corridor.

Addressing Market Challenges with Quality and Innovation

The current religious products and services market faces multiple challenges, often overshadowed by low-quality imports from China. Marwari Catalysts, with its deep-rooted commitment to the #MakeInIndia initiatives, is poised to nurture startups that cater to the billion-plus consumer base, focusing on tourism, retail, and services. This strategic move is designed to cultivate sustainable businesses and future unicorns in the religious and spiritual market.

Founders Vision and Call to Action

Sushil Sharma, Founder & CEO of Marwari Catalysts, highlights, “The launch of the Aarohan marks a significant moment in Indias startup ecosystem. Our ReligionTech Startup Acceleration Program is set to empower startups, enabling them to leverage this historic occasion and lead in the spiritual tech domain.”

“We invite innovators, investors, government bodies, and other stakeholders to collaborate in this transformative journey, aiming to tap into the global potential of this market,” he adds.

Anil Chhikara, Head of Startup Accelerator & Global Strategy, envisions a radical transformation in Indias religious sphere. “Bharat is the birthplace of four major religions – Sanathan Dharm, Buddhism, Sikhism and Jainism with over a billion followers worldwide. Marwari Catalysts is at the forefront, actively driving and shaping the future of Indias vibrant religious landscape through technological innovation and strategic startup support,” he asserts.

Join the ReligionTech Revolution with Marwari Catalysts

Aarohan, the ReligionTech Startup Acceleration Program at Marwari Catalysts represents more than an opportunity; its a movement to redefine the future. We invite you to join us in harnessing the vast potential of the burgeoning Indian faith market. Lets shape this wave together.

Startup founders interested in the ReligionTech startup acceleration program can apply now at Marwari Catalysts Application www.marwaricatalysts.com/applynow.

About Marwari Catalysts

Founded in 2019, Marwari Catalysts is amongst the top 10 early stage investors in 2023 as per Inc42 and the fastest-growing startup accelerator. Our mission is to uplift communities and economies by nurturing startup ecosystems, especially in the underexplored markets of Tier II and Tier III cities.

