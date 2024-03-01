Removes Partys Name From X Account

This action has sparked speculation about Ghosh’s potential resignation from his roles as the party’s spokesperson and general secretary, especially with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on the horizon.

TMC Spokesperson Kunal Ghosh Changes Social Media Bio: Removes Party’s Name From X Account

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national spokesperson and senior leader Kunal Ghosh on Friday removed the party’s name from his official X handle. In his bio, Ghosh now identifies himself as a ‘Journalist’ and ‘Social Activist,’ hinting at a potential shift in his focus and priorities. This action has sparked speculation about Ghosh’s potential resignation from his roles as the party’s spokesperson and general secretary, especially with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on the horizon.

Despite the buzz surrounding his possible exit, TMC has not issued any official statement regarding Ghosh’s future within the party. This move has left many wondering about the reasons behind Ghosh’s decision and the implications it may have on TMC’s internal dynamics. Also, Ghosh’s recent tweet criticizing certain leaders within the party has added fuel to the speculations.

In his last tweet on Thursday, Ghosh stated: “Incompetent, group-centric, and selfish leaders. Will continue to deceive all year round, yet faces tough competition from Didi, Abhishek, @AITCofficial. Victory depends on the enthusiasm of party workers, not personal gain, which may not be repeated.”







