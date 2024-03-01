NationalPolitics

Nirmal NR.369 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 5 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Kerala Lottery Result Today 01-03-2024 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Nirmal NR.369 ticket number will be declared today, March 01, 2024, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Friday. The Kerala lottery result 2024 for the Kerala Nirmal NR.369 Lottery Result draw on March 1, 2024, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Check the prize breakup here:-

  • 1st Prize Rs.7,000,000/- [70 Lakhs]
  • Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-
  • 2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]
  • 3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]
  • 4th Prize Rs.5,000/-
  • 5th Prize Rs.1,000/-
  • 6th Prize Rs.500/-
  • 7th Prize Rs.100/-

LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result 

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. 


Source link

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 5 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

LPG Cylinder Price Could Touch Rs 2000: CM Mamata Banerjee’s latest Attack At BJP

4 hours ago

Breaking News Live: BJP’s First List For Lok Sabha Polls To Be Out Soon

5 hours ago

PM Modi To Visit West Bengal Tomorrow Amid Sandeshkhali Row; To Address Public Rally

14 hours ago

6 Rebel Congress MLAs To Move Supreme Court After Being Disqualified By Speaker

15 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow