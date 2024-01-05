InternationalNational

Revolutionizing Retail: The Emergence of Blucart’s Omni-Channel Marketplace

51 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

After leading the home care products segment for the past 40 years, Sunny Home Care is diversifying itself into IT, Education, and Hospitality sector. Sunny Group has recently launched their B2C marketplace Bluecart.

Mr. Bhushan Pandey, Founder of Blucart

Blucart serves as a primary online marketplace, intending to connect the local businesses with the customers, forming a vital bridge between them. It operates as a platform empowering the local businesses to expand their outreach by adopting a hybrid model, transforming their businesses into an Omni-Channel setup.

Various small-scale establishments such as restaurants, retail stores, grocery stores, hardware stores, sweet shops, dairy, bakery, among others, have the opportunity to register on Blucart. By uploading their products onto the Blucart Platform these businesses can effortlessly establish their online presence & create their online stores in just a few simple steps.

Customers can save time by fulfilling all their needs on a single platform, Blucart, instead of visiting multiple apps. During the pilot phase, Blucart has successfully onboarded more than 250 sellers, attracted over a lakh of registered customers within a specific area in Mumbai.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The Blucart team intends to expand its operations across Mumbai gradually and subsequently into other cities. The Blucart team offers comprehensive support and training for navigating and utilizing the platform, both from web and through the app.

Sellers are responsible for managing products, pricing, discounts, deliveries & collect payments, ensuring top-notch service for their esteemed customers. Sellers can access these services by paying a nominal subscription fee, payable quarterly or monthly.

For more information, please visit: www.blucart.in.

51 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Silver Coin Atta Cracks Down on Counterfeit Threat: Seizes Tons of Adulterated Wheat Flour in Maharashtra and Gujarat

1 day ago

Renowned Business Coach Kishore Chainani Unveils Groundbreaking Book ‘Be’ The Outlier

1 day ago

Key insights for successful financial planning in 2024

1 day ago

All Roads Lead to Chennai: The industrial corridor will bring a slew of benefits for Detroit of Asia as well as the Southern part of India

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow