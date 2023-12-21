Rujuta Diwekar, Rameshwaram Cafe the Brand of Bangalore and Internet Sensation Raj Shamani Set the PROFICORN Day 1 Stage on Fire

PROFICORN December 2023 began on an energetic note at Sheraton Grand, Bangalore. As 1200+ business owners rushed into the massive Sheraton auditorium the energy inside was pulsating.

The day began with an absolutely amazing learning session by Raj Shamani, entrepreneur, Founder of House of X and one of India’s most popular Podcasters, whose session on Branding was a Masterclass of its own. He shared 7 powerful principles of branding and opened the session to thunderous applause!

Following him, was celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar who took us back to a time when she started her own unique brand. At the fireside chat with host of the event Rajiv Talreja, he asked her about building a brand back in the 90s, how did she have the conviction. To which Rujuta replied, “I always had conviction in my value addition.“

This session was followed by lunch and tea breaks after which was the time for the third icons of the day – Raghavendra Rao & Divya Raghavendra Rao, the power couple behind Bangalore’s favourite f&b brand- Rameshwaram Cafe!

Speaking about their ethos, Raghavendra mentioned, “Our Rameshwaram Cafe is our temple, our customers are God and what we prepare and serve to you, is Prasadam!“

After these inspiring sessions, was the time to celebrate the true heroes of the economy!

The Business Success Awards, a clean and credible awards ceremony was held that felicitated the staggering successes and tremendous business achievements of 43 MSME business owners from the community!

They expressed their incredulity and absolute surprise through emotions flowing from their passionate speeches after winning their awards!

Finally a foot-thumping DJ night encouraged everyone to let their hair down and dance to the rhythm of the beating heart of the heroes of the economy, the MSME business owners who Quantum Leap strives to celebrate and support!

PROFICORN Day 2 promises to be back with more inspiring business icons, stories and celebration!