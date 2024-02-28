Sancta Maria International School, Hyderabad Clinches Prestigious Award at Cambridge University Press & Assessment Schools Conclave South Asia 2024

Sancta Maria International School, Hyderabad is proud to announce that it has been honoured with the prestigious Cambridge University Press & Assessments Schools Conclave South Asia 2024 award for excellence in Early Years. The esteemed event took place in Goa on 15 & 16 February 2024, with speakers from Cambridge and over 500 school participants from various countries in South Asia.

Sancta Maria team celebrating the award

The Cambridge University Press & Assessments Schools Conclave brings together educational leaders and practitioners from around the world. The main objectives are to gain insights about new educational developments, meet the senior leaders of Cambridge University Press and Assessment, and share best practices within the community of Cambridge schools.

Sancta Maria stood out among the participants, showcasing its commitment to providing a holistic and globally relevant education to its youngest students. The institutions educational model was well-received, and its approach to nurturing both students and teachers garnered accolades from the international community.

Ms Ruchira Ghosh, Principal, and Mr Mahender Reddy, CEO of Sancta Maria International School, were present at the event to receive the award on behalf of the school.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Expressing her joy and gratitude, Ms Rini Roy, Division Head – Early Years, stated, “This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our teachers, staff, and students. We are honoured to receive this award, and it motivates us to continue our pursuit of excellence in providing a world-class education to our young learners.”

Sancta Maria International School remains committed to its mission of fostering an environment that promotes not only academic excellence but also the holistic development of its students, preparing them for a future that demands creativity, critical thinking, and global mindset.

To know more about Sancta Maria Hyderabad, visit sanctamaria.in.