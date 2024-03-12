SBI Sends Details of Electoral Bonds to Election Commission of India: Report

SBI sends Electoral Bond data to ECI as per SC order. SC had given the Election commission time till March 15 to publish the electoral bond data

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday submitted all the details of Electoral Bonds to the Election Commission of India. On March 12, the Supreme Court, chastising the SBI, ordered the bank to disclose the details of the electoral bonds encashed by political parties to the Election Commission by the close of the business hours on March 12 and warned the country’s largest public sector lender that the court may proceed against it for “wilful disobedience” if it failed to comply with its directions and deadlines.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, while dismissing the State Bank of India’s plea seeking extension of time till June 30 to disclose the details, also directed the EC to publish the information shared by the bank on its official website by 5 p.m. on March 15.

The order was passed by the bench, which also comprised Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, J B Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra.

In a landmark verdict delivered on February 15, the same five-judge constitution bench had scrapped the Centre’s controversial electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it “unconstitutional”, and ordered disclosure by the EC of donors, the amount donated by them and the recipients by March 13.







