SGB Tranche 2023-24 Series IV Opens for Subscription: Invest now on Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is all set to open public subscription for the Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB) Tranche 2023-24 Series IV. Investors can seize this opportunity to invest in gold from February 12 to February 16, 2024, during the 5-day subscription window.

SGB Tranche is open for subscription

Issue Price: Rs. 6,213/- per gram of gold

Why Invest in SGBs on Bajaj Markets

Government-backed Security: SGBs are backed by the Government of India, providing a secure investment option

Returns: The returns are linked with market price of gold

Additional Returns: The bonds offer fixed annual interest of 2.50% per annum, providing investors with a steady income stream

Convenient Denomination: Investors can start with small units, making gold investment accessible to a wide range of individuals

Tax Benefits: While the interest earned is taxable, capital gains at maturity are exempt from capital gains tax

Maturity Period: SGBs mature in 8 years; an exit option is available after 5 years from the issue date

Flexible Trading: SGBs can be traded on stock exchanges, offering liquidity to investors

No Storage Hassles: Eliminate worries about physical storage and security concerns associated with holding physical gold

Secure a financial future with the stability of gold-backed investments by investing in SGBs on the Bajaj Markets’ app or website.