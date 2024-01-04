SKF India Launches CO2 Calculator for Automotive Customers

New tool to help understand bearing-related carbon emissions for ICE vehicles and energy loss in EVs

Aligned with SKF’s carbon neutrality goals and commitment to fostering sustainability in automotive industry

In a pioneering move towards fostering sustainability and empowering customers with comprehensive data-driven insights, SKF India has introduced the new freely available Auto CO2 calculator tool to help customers in the automotive industry to better understand and address carbon emissions and gain a distinctive competitive edge.

This Auto CO2 calculator tool is designed to revolutionize the bearing selection process, aligning seamlessly with SKFs commitment to carbon neutrality and the clean and intelligent strategy. Using data-driven analytics, the tool provides estimates of carbon emissions for Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles and energy losses in Electric Vehicle (EV) powertrains. This tool is poised to redefine the industry landscape by offering valuable insights to select bearings based on sustainability objectives and fostering an environmentally responsible approach to engineering practice.

Alagesan Thasari, Director for Automotive India and Southeast Asia, said, “By making our products lighter, more efficient, long lasting and serviceable, we help our customers achieve significant energy savings and carbon reductions. This Auto CO2 calculatortool is another example of how we are continuously developing solutions to help our customers understand and accelerate their journey towards sustainability. Calculating CO2 emissions at a bearing level requires resources, data management, expertise and quality processes and aligning all of these can be a challenging task for companies. We believe, this tool will make it easier and more tangible for our customers to make data-driven decisions to comply with regulatory norms and meet fuel efficiency standards for their vehicles.”

The CO2 emission and power loss estimations can be leveraged as a starting point to engage with SKF’s expert application engineers, who can provide a detailed view of the specific carbon emissions and power loss profile for the selected bearings. The SKF expert can further provide insights on how the customer’s application can be optimized further to reduce energy consumption and corresponding emissions and improve sustainability performance.

In line with our purpose – ‘Together, we re-imagine rotation for a better tomorrow’, we remain dedicated to developing intelligent and clean solutions that contribute to a sustainable and better tomorrow for both people and the planet. The Auto CO2 Calculator marks a significant milestone in SKFs portfolio of innovative solutions, exemplifying our commitment to creating a positive impact on the automotive industry.

