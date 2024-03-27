Smriti Irani Takes A Dig At Congress Over Delay in Naming Amethi Candidate

“…Perhaps, the first time that the Congress is scared to declare their candidate from Amethi,” Irani said.

BJP party leader Smriti Irani lashed out at Congress, said they were ‘scared’.

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani took aim at the Congress for delaying the announcement of its candidate from Amethi, its previous bastion in Uttar Pradesh, claiming that there is only “chinta” or anxiety to be concerned about, which is why there was so much “chintan” (deliberations) surrounding the issue in the opposition camp.

Smriti Irani Jabs At Congress

The Union Minister stated, “The Congress lost Amethi for the first time in its history in 2019.” during a speech at the Times Now Summit on Wednesday. “Rahul, the Congress’s 2019 nominee from Amethi, and Priyanka actively campaigned in the district in an effort to continue the party’s winning pattern. Instead of defeating the BJP as planned, they had the opposite outcome. Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, organised by the Congress, recently made a brief visit in Amethi, but the audience showed little interest in the occasion.” she added.

‘Scared to Declare Candidate’ – Irani

The Union Minister took an aim at the establishment party for selecting Rahul to run from Wayanad in Kerala once more while maintaining uncertainty over its choice from Amethi. He claimed this demonstrated how the former bastion had fallen from the party’s hierarchy.

“Can the Congress find anyone to fight Amethi on its symbol? This is, perhaps, the first time that the Congress is scared to declare their candidate from Amethi,” Irani added.

‘Lakhpati Didi’ Scheme

Declaring that the BJP will win 399 seats by itself and achieve its 400th victory in Amethi, the Union Minister went on, saying, “This assertion should not be misunderstood for arrogance.” We have constructed (concrete) housing for individuals, installed tap water connections for 12 lakh people, and provided toilets for 4 lakh families. We established brand-new medical schools and outfitted existing ones with cutting-edge technology. In Amethi alone, there are 13,000 Lakhpati Didis, Irani continued.

As part of the flagship ‘Lakhpati Didi’ plan, a central initiative, ambitious rural women are trained to operate drones in an effort to help with farming.

Ram Mandir, Kashmir Special Status By BJP

The Union Minister further poked fun at the Congress for the opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the repeal of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave the former state of Jammu and Kashmir special rights. “The Ram Mandir would never have been a reality had the Gandhis or the Congress still been in power at the Centre,” the Minister said. “When they were in charge, they denied that Lord Ram existed. Even the special constitutional rights granted to Jammu & Kashmir under Article 370 could not be taken away by them,” added Irani.

Kangana Ranaut Showdown With Supriya Shrinate

Irani remarked, “They want power, not accountability,” in reference to the massive political confrontation sparked by an offensive social media post purportedly made by Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate about BJP nominee Kangana Ranaut.

The Congress also distanced itself from Shrinate’s statement, even though she denied creating it and said that someone with access to her social media account might have done so. Irani claimed that the Congress was using the obscene social media post as part of a larger plan to demonise a woman they are unable to defeat politically.







