Will YSRCP Retain Power Again in Araku Constituency?

Araku Lok Sabha Election 2024

Araku Lok Sabha Election 2024: Araku is one of the twenty-five Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and soon after 2008 delimitation, the seat was reserved for Scheduled Tribes. The Araku Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls in single phase on May 13, 2024 and the results will be declared on June 4, 2024.

In the 2019 Araku Lok Sabha election, YSRCP candidate Goddeti Madhavi won the seat with 557,561 votes, defeating the TDP candidate Kishore Chandra Deo, who received 336,163 votes. However, Congress candidate Shruti V Devi could manage to get only 17,656 votes.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Kothapalli Geeta won the seat with 413,191 votes, while the TDP candidate, Gummididi Sandhyarani, received 321,793 votes. It is said that Kothapalli Geeta is the first person from the region to have earned a graduation degree.

Aruku Lok Sabha Election 2024: List of Key Candidates

Chetti Tanuja Rani – YSRCP

Kothapalli Geetha – BJP

Appala Narsa – CPI(M)

Aruku Lok Sabha Election 2024: Important Dates

Date of Polling: May 13, 2024

Counting of votes: June 4, 2024

Know All About Aruku Lok Sabha Constituency

A political powerhouse in Andhra Pradesh, Aruku Lok Sabha Constituency is renowned for its significant influence in Indian politics. Notably, Aruku reflects a diverse demographic and remains a crucial constituency of Andhra Pradesh. According to the 2024 candidates list in Aruku Lok Sabha Constituency, Kothapalli Geetha from Bharatiya Janata Party and Chetti Tanuja Rani from Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party are the prominent candidates.

Aruku Lok Sabha Constituency: Key Issues

Aruku Lok Sabha Constituency has 90,000 habitations, of which 3,000 did not have borewell facilities at one time. Considered one of the most backward areas, in this constituency, there are only three small municipalities and the rest of the area is forested.







