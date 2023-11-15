National

Subrata Roy, Founder of Sahara Group, Dies at 75 After Prolonged Illness

Born in Araria, Bihar, on June 10, 1948, Subrata Roy left an indelible mark on the Indian business landscape, building an extensive empire that encompassed diverse sectors such as finance, real estate, media, and hospitality. – Subrata Roy, Founder of Sahara Group, Dies At 75 After Prolonged Illness

