InternationalNational

Swiggy Instamart and Park+ come together to deliver IndusInd FASTag to your doorstep in just 10 minute

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 14 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

 Swiggy Instamart, India’s leading quick commerce platform, has joined forces with Park+, India’s largest FASTag distribution platform today to deliver IndusInd Bank FASTag to Swiggy Instamart users in under 10 minutes.

A first for any quick commerce or e-commerce platform, customers can now enjoy the convenience of having FASTag delivered directly to their doorstep. The FASTags will be available to users on Swiggy Instamart across 29 cities.

An essential for modern-day car owners, there has been consistent adoption of FASTag with over 7.98 crore FASTags issued in India as of November 2023. With Park+’s smart parking and vehicular management systems, users can digitally pay at a toll, or a parking spot at a mall, corporate park, or movie hall using FASTag. No cash transaction is required. This partnership between Swiggy Instamart and Park+ aims to fill a crucial gap in the market and provide a convenient and quick solution to access FASTag.

Phani Kishan, Head of Swiggy Instamart said, “FASTag stands for seamless payment and convenience, and access to it should be the same. Traditionally, purchasing a FASTag involved applying through a bank portal or physically visiting a toll booth on a highway, leading to waiting times ranging from 3 to 7 days for card delivery and activation. With FASTag now available on Swiggy Instamart, users can procure it anytime, anywhere, slashing delivery wait time from days to under 10 minutes.”

Commenting on the partnership, Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park+, said, “At Park+ our main objective is to bring delight back to car ownership. As part of this endeavour, we have partnered with Swiggy Instamart to reduce the TAT for car owners buying a FASTag. As the largest FASTag distributor in India, we are well-poised to address the current gap within the FASTag ecosystem. Our robust relationship with IndusInd bank allows us to deliver IndusInd FASTags to customers in less than 10 minutes, thanks to Swiggy Instamart. Furthermore, we are also working with relevant FASTag issuing partners to educate users about FASTag buying/renewal/recharge, etc. We will continue to invest our energies in enhancing the car ownership experience for car owners, throughout the life cycle of their car and look forward to partnering with other external stakeholders to support us in this endeavour.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 14 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

The Growth of the Creative Outsourcing Industry: Prateek Sethi, TRIP Creative Agency

45 mins ago

Election Commission To Conduct Webcasting in Each Polling Booth in Bengal This Time

57 mins ago

End Of INDIA Bloc In Kashmir As Mehboobas PDP Plans To Go Solo For Lok Sabha Polls; Deeply Hurt With Omar Abdullah

2 hours ago

Unacademy Aarambh 2024: A Celebration of New Beginnings for JEE and NEET Learners

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow