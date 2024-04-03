No Relief For Kejriwal As Delhi High Court Reserves Verdict In Plea Challenging His Arrest

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, said the “arrest reeks of timing issues”. “It is an attempt to curtail Kejriwal’s participation in the elections and possibly to disintegrate his political party.”

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved verdict on the plea moved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam case. Kejriwal, who was arrested by ED on March 21, is currently in judicial custody in Tihar jail. On March 22, the trial court remanded him to six days of ED custody, which was extended by further four days. On April 01, he was remanded to judicial custody till April 15.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, said the “arrest reeks of timing issues”. “It is an attempt to curtail Kejriwal’s participation in the elections and possibly to disintegrate his political party,” said the advocate. He added that there was no material in any manner under Section 50 PMLA.

Earlier, Justice Sharma had denied any interim relief to Kejriwal and only issued notice on his plea challenging the arrest, as well as his interim application seeking immediate release.

ED opposes Kejriwal’s plea in Delhi High Court

The ED told the Delhi High Court that CM Arvind Kejriwal cannot cite the upcoming Lok Sabha elections or his position as CM to claim any special exception in the money laundering case against him. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, appearing for ED, resorted to clever word play using Kejriwal’s party name, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), to argue that everybody has to be treated equally and someone who loots the country cannot claim immunity citing upcoming elections.

“Aam aadmi has to go behind bars if he has committed a crime but because you are a Chief Minister you can’t be arrested? You will loot the country but no one can touch you because the elections are coming?” the ASG asked.

In response to Kejriwal’s argument that the arrest was politically motivated in view of the Lok Sabha elections, the ASG said, “Take a case of terrorist who is also a politician. He blows up army vehicle and says I want to contest elections so you can’t touch me? What kind of argument is this,” the ASG asked.

Liquor Policy Case

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, has found himself embroiled in a legal battle with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over his alleged involvement in the Delhi excise scam. Kejriwal, along with Aam Aadmi Party leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, faces accusations related to the misuse of proceeds amounting to over Rs. 100 crores.

Kejriwal’s troubles escalated as he skipped multiple summons issued by the ED, leading to his arrest. Despite moving an urgent petition before the Supreme Court challenging his arrest, Kejriwal later withdrew the petition. Additionally, he approached the Delhi High Court seeking interim protection, with the matter scheduled for a hearing on April 22.

ED has alleged that Kejriwal played a pivotal role in the excise scam, orchestrating a conspiracy to provide undue profits to select private companies. The agency claims that the excise policy was manipulated to benefit specific entities, with the involvement of individuals like Vijay Nair and South Group. Nair, allegedly acting on behalf of Kejriwal and Sisodia, facilitated the scheme according to the ED.







