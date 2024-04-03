Starbucks First Greener Store in India, Sunview Enclave, Ludhiana named as Greener Store of the Year in Asia Pacific

Starbucks announced the certification of its first Greener Store in India, whilst also celebrating being facilitated as the Starbucks ‘Greener Store of the Year’ in Asia Pacific. Located in Ayali Kalan, Ludhiana, Punjab and operated in partnership with Tata Starbucks, the Sunview Enclave store will help reduce Starbucks’ environmental impact through sustainable practices and materials. The Sunview Enclave Greener Store adheres to the Green Store Framework, a key element of Starbucks commitment to decrease global carbon emissions, water usage, and landfill waste by 50% before 2030.

The store prioritizes using its resources efficiently, through electric vehicle (EV) chargers, a rainwater harvesting system, and repurposes used coffee grounds as fertilizer for neighboring developments. In addition to energy and water-efficient equipment, the building incorporates sustainable construction practices such as the use of local clay bricks, advanced insulation, ample glazing for natural daylight, and roof overhangs designed to minimize heat gain. It is also an interactive hub that raises awareness about climate change and inspires others to make eco-friendly choices. Through engaging displays customers are encouraged to make sustainable choices and embrace a greener lifestyle.



“As Starbucks globally fosters a more sustainable future, we are honoured to have the Sunview Enclave store, our first green store in Ludhiana recognised as the Greener Store of the Year in the Asia Pacific region. Our Greener Store program is dedicated to creating a better and more sustainable future for the planet driven by our commitment for store partners who take this experience to our customers every single day.” said Sushant Dash, CEO, TATA Starbucks.

“I’m looking forward to engaging customers to let them know we are raising awareness about climate change, and the thoughtfulness we have put behind this store to reduce its environmental footprint. This award helps us celebrate and bring this awareness to our customers,” said Pankaj, store manager, Starbucks Sunview Enclave in Ayali Kalan.

Starbucks has committed to building and retrofitting 10,000 Greener Stores globally by 2025, a major step in leveraging its goal to accelerate the global movement towards a more sustainable future. Since announcing the international expansion of Greener Stores in September 2021, Starbucks has implemented a global framework of design, construction and operations standards to certify new Greener Stores around the world. As of March 2024, Greener Stores have been certified in more than 40 markets globally; in Asia Pacific, this includes India.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The Sunview Enclave Ayali Kalan Greener Store is located at Sunview Ludhiana, HB No 155, Sunview Enclave, Ayali Kalan Ludhiana and it operates from 9:00 am to 12:00am.