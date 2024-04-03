HostBooks Expand its Reach with Invenio Business Solution as a New Platinum Partner

HostBooks Ltd., a pioneer in providing Enterprise Business Management Solutions tailored for medium, large, and premium businesses in India, proudly announces its latest strategic partnership with Invenio Business Solutions, a distinguished firm based in Kolkata, West Bengal. This new alliance, marked by Invenio Business Solutions joining as a Platinum Partner, signifies a momentous step towards reshaping the future of accounting and financial management through cutting-edge technology and innovation.

Invenio Business Solutions brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the partnership under the leadership of Shankar Das, a visionary with a comprehensive background in driving technological advancements and strategic growth. Das, recognized for his significant contributions and as a dynamic force in the industry, articulates his enthusiasm for this collaboration, highlighting the shared vision of leveraging the latest advancements to cater to businesses’ evolving needs.

Shankar Das emphasizes, “Our partnership with HostBooks represents a unique opportunity to be part of an ecosystem at the forefront of technological innovation in the financial domain. HostBooks’ commitment to user-friendly interfaces, state-of-the-art technology, and a forward-thinking approach aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver unparalleled value to our clients.”

Drawing from an illustrious career that spans prestigious corporations and roles, Das and his team at Invenio Business Solutions are poised to utilize their deep industry knowledge and insights to further HostBooks’ mission. Their strategic approach to identifying market trends, anticipating user needs, and offering comprehensive support and training ensures a seamless transition for businesses adapting to HostBooks’ solutions.

The partnership is set to catalyze HostBooks’ expansion and enhance its product accessibility, reaffirming its dedication to providing businesses with innovative software solutions that streamline operations, improve compliance management, and drive growth. With the support of Invenio Business Solutions, HostBooks is looking towards a future where its impact on the Indian financial and accounting sector is unparalleled, setting new standards of efficiency and innovation.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Abhijit Dutta, CSO and advisor to the board at HostBooks expresses his excitement about the partnership, stating, “Collaborating with Invenio Business Solutions is a strategic move that underlines our commitment to bringing top-notch business solutions to various industries in India. We are thrilled to have Shankar Das and his adept team join us in our journey towards redefining financial management and accounting for businesses nationwide.”

This partnership marks the beginning of a new chapter for HostBooks and Invenio Business Solutions. It promises to bring about transformative changes in the way Indian enterprises manage their finances and compliance, steering toward a future of efficiency, innovation, and success.