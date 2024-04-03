Makes Six Airbags, Three Point ELR Seat Belts and Seat Belts Reminder as standard offering across the grades of City & Elevate

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), a leading manufacturer of premium cars in India reinforced its commitment to safety by introducing upgraded safety features in its line-up comprising of Elevate, City, City e:HEV and Amaze. These enhancements align with the company’s global vision of ensuring zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda automobiles globally by 2050.

The popular models, Honda Elevate & Honda City will now come equipped with six airbags, 3-point Emergency Locking Retractor (ELR) seatbelts and Seatbelt reminder for all 5 seats as standard offering across all grades. These models will also come with several feature additions which will enhance customer experience. The City e: HEV, already equipped with six airbags, will now also feature seatbelt reminders for all five occupants. Honda Amaze will feature enhanced safety with seatbelt reminders for all 5 occupants.

Speaking on the enhanced safety package, Mr. Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. Said, “Honda demonstrates its unwavering commitment to safety of our customers through a comprehensive suite of active and passive safety features, prioritising protection for drivers, passengers, and fellow road users alike. Aligned with our global target for ‘zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda vehicle’s and approach of ‘Safety For Everyone’, we are making 6 airbags as standard offering across Elevate and City. As India’s road infrastructure evolves and safety awareness among customers rises, Honda remains steadfast in its commitment to exceeding safety benchmarks, and thereby delivering excellence and customer satisfaction.”

Summary of updated features in respective models & grades:

Honda Elevate:

6 Airbags as standard application across all grades (newly introduced in SV, V and VX)

3-point emergency locking retractor seatbelts along with adjustable head restraints for all 5 seats standard across grades (newly introduced rear centre 3-point seatbelt & head restraint in all grades)

Seat Belt Reminder for all 5 seats standard across grades (newly introduced rear seat belt reminder in all grades)

Driver & Assistant Sunvisor Vanity Mirror with Lid standard across grades (newly introduced in SV, V, VX)

Digital Analogue Integrated Meter with 17.7cm (7inch) HD Full Colour TFT MID standard across grades (newly introduced in SV, V)

Enhancement of Front AC Vents Knob & Fan / Temperature Control Knob with Silver Paint in V, VX and ZX

Price in INR (Ex-Showroom Delhi):

ELEVATEWith reinforced safety features SV V VX ZX 1.5L i-VTEC MT 11,91,000 12,71,000 14,10,000 15,41,000 1.5L i-VTEC CVT _ 13,71,000 15,10,000 16,43,000

-Additional price applicable on Pearl & Dual Tone Exterior Colours

Honda City:

6 Airbags as standard application across grades (newly introduced in SV and V)

Seat Belt Reminder for all 5 seats standard across grades (newly introduced rear seat belt reminder in all grades)

10.6 cm (4.2 inch) Color TFT Meter Display newly introduced in SV grade

8 speaker premium surround sound system newly introduced in VX grade

Rear Sunshade newly introduced in VX grade

Honda City e:HEV :

Seat Belt Reminder for all 5 seats

Price in INR (Ex-Showroom Delhi):

CITYWith reinforced safety features SV V VX ZX 1.5L i-VTEC MT 12,08,100 12,85,000 13,92,000 15,10,000 1.5L i-VTEC CVT _ 14,10,000 15,17,000 16,35,000 e:HEV _ _ _ 20,55,100

-Additional price applicable on Pearl Exterior Colours

Honda Amaze:

Seat Belt Reminder for all 5 seats standard across grades (newly introduced rear seat belt reminder in all grades)

Price in INR (Ex-Showroom Delhi):