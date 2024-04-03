Home

Centre Holds Meeting With IMD Officials Amid Severe Heatwave Warning, Advisory to States Soon

“IMD has predicted El-Nino for this year and hence the probability of heat wave is higher this year. IMD has said that the summer temperature will be higher than usual, this summer,” Mansukh Mandaviya said.

New Delhi: Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday held a review meeting with IMD, Health Department & Disaster Management after the weather department issued a severe heatwave warning for this year. In the meeting, the Centre asked the departments to release an advisory to state governments on behalf of the central government.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya says, “IMD has predicted El-Nino for this year and hence the probability of heat wave is higher this year. IMD has said that the summer temperature will be higher than usual, this summer. This year is an… https://t.co/8VS1pur1aI pic.twitter.com/2FeCexUNUs — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

“This year is an election year, and heat waves don’t cause heat strikes, to avoid this I have a detailed review with the officers of IMD, Health Department and Disaster Management and asked to release an advisory to state governments on behalf of the central government,” he added.

The Met department on Tuesday issued a heatwave warning in south Bengal districts till April 6.

The weather office warned of a rise in maximum day temperature by 2 to 3 degree Celsius over the next few days in south Bengal districts.

Several south Bengal districts, including Purulia, West Bardhaman, Bankura, Jhargram, East and West Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas are likely to experience heatwave conditions till April 6, the Met said.

Humid and discomforting weather is likely to prevail over the other districts in south Bengal, it added.

Suri and Murshidabad recorded the day’s highest day temperature on Tuesday, with the mercury touching the 39 degree Celsius mark at both places, while Kolkata and Salt Lake were not far behind at 36.7 and 37.3 degree Celsius, respectively, weathermen said.







