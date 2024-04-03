IMD Issues Heatwave Warning For Karnataka; Bagalkote, Gadag, Vijayapura, Koppal and Kalaburagi To Remain Impacted

IMD has issued a heatwave warning for Bagalkote, Gadag, Vijayapura, Koppal, and Kalaburagi for the next 3 days.

Bengaluru: Attention, people from Karnataka! With the rise in temperatures in the currently water-scarcity-hit state, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for several districts, including Bagalkote, Gadag, Vijayapura, Koppal, and Kalaburagi. A. Prasad, an IMD scientist, has alerted the residents of Karnataka to prepare themselves for the scorching conditions over the next three days.

Watch:

Bengaluru | On heatwave warning in Karnataka, IMD scientist A Prasad says, “Heat wave warning issued for districts of north interior Karnataka like Bagalkote, Gadag, Vijayapura, Koppal and Kalaburagi for next three days. Hot and humid conditions to prevail in all three coastal… pic.twitter.com/JvMPp1viVQ — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

Moreover, with hot and humid weather forecasted for the next five days across the state, the coastal districts of Karnataka won’t escape the heat either and will remain impacted. In Bengaluru, where temperatures reached 37.2 degrees Celsius, the highest in four years, caution is urged. Prasad emphasizes the importance of taking preventive measures against the impending heatwaves to ensure public safety.

On heatwave warning in Karnataka, IMD scientist A Prasad says, “Heat wave warning issued for districts of north interior Karnataka like Bagalkote, Gadag, Vijayapura, Koppal and Kalaburagi for the next three days. Hot and humid conditions will prevail in all three coastal districts of the state for the next five days. Bengaluru recorded 37.2 degrees Celsius yesterday, the highest in the last four years. People should take all precautions against heatwaves.”

IMD Issues Heatwave Warning For South India

As the country battles scorching heat and the arrival of summer, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a possible heatwave in multiple states across South India. The weather agency predicted heatwave conditions over peninsular India from April 3 to April 6.

Hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry & Karaikal, from April 2 to April 6, over Telangana, South Interior Karnataka from April 2 to April 4 and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on April 2 and April 3.

The IMD said heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets in north interior Karnataka this week, from April 3 to April 5. Further, parts of Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh are also expected to experience heatwave conditions. It also predicted above normal heatwaves in most parts of the northern plains of the country from April to June.

(With inputs from agencies)








