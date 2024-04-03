BJD Announces List Of Candidates For Lok Sabha And Assembly Polls; Details

Patnaik announced the names of 27 candidates for the assembly elections and five for Lok Sabha polls. With this, the BJD has fielded 20 candidates for the state’s 21 Lok Sabha seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in Sambalpur on Feb 3, 2024 (File Photo:ANI)

Bhubaneshwar: BJD President Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced the third list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha. Patnaik announced the names of 27 candidates for the assembly elections and five for Lok Sabha polls. With this, the BJD has fielded 20 candidates for the state’s 21 Lok Sabha seats. The candidates for five Lok Sabha seats declared by the CM includes, Surendra Singh Bhoi (Balangir), Manjulata Mandal (Bhadrak), Parineeta Mishra (Bargarh), Bhrugu Baxipatra (Berhampur) and Dhanurjay Siddu (Keonjhar). Names of 27 candidates announced for simultaneous Assembly polls.

BJD Lok Sabha Candidates:

Bolangir- Surendra Singh Bhoi

Bhadrak- Manjulata Mandal

Bargarh- Parinita Mishra

Berhampur- Bhrugu Baxipatra

Keonjhar- Dharurjay Sidhu

BJD Candidates for Odisha Assembly polls

Dipali Das, who had won the by-election to Jharsuguda Assembly constituency held following the murder of his father and the then Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, has been given ticket for the same seat.

Similarly, sitting MLA from Brajarajnagar Alaka Mohanty, who had won the bypoll following the demise of her husband Kishore Mohanty in 2022, has been repeated by the party for the same Assembly constituency. The regional party has re-nominated former Minister Padmanav Behera from Biramaharajpur Assembly constituency. He has been representing the Assembly seat since 2009.

Brajarajnagar- Aklaka Mohanty

Jharsuguda- Dipali Das

Talsara- Binay Kumar Toppo

Sundargarh- Jogesh Singh

Rajgangpur- Anil Barwa

Bonai- Bhimsen Choudhury

Jashipur- Chakradhar Hembrum

Udala- Srinath Soren

Baripada- Sananda Marandi

Badasahi- Anusaya Patra’

Morada- Pritinanda Kanungo

Soro- Madhav Dhada

Athmalik- Nalinikant Pradhan

Birmaharajpur- Padmanabh Behera

Khariar- Adhiraj Panigarhi

Phulbani- Jayshree Kanhar

Mahanga- Ankit Pratap Jena

Tirtol- Ramakant Bhoi

Jagatsinghpur- Prashant Muduli

Bhubaneswar (North)- Sushant Kumar Rout

The BJD has so far declared nominees for 99 assembly seats out of the 147 Assembly seats. Patnaik has denied party tickets to seven sitting MLAs. The party has dropped two sitting MPs from Berhampur and Keonjhar from the list. They have been replaced by new candidates.







