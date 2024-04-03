NationalPolitics

Tea Time With Mamata Banerjee: Bengal CM Serves Hot Tea At Local Stall in Jalpaiguri

While interacting with people on Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee danced with the tribal community in Jalpaiguri while playing drums in Jalpaiguri.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday served tea at a local tea stall in Jalpaiguri. “Smt. @MamataOfficial brings warmth and conversation to a local tea stall, embracing the spirit of the residents over a steaming cup of tea in Jalpaiguri!”, Trinamool Congress posted on social media platform X.

She also met and interacted with school children. The West Bengal CM joined tea estate workers in the plucking of tea leaves.

“Smt. @MamataOfficial connecting with the brilliant young minds in Jalpaiguri today. Their innocence and curiosity ignite our optimism for a better future!” TMC posted. “Smt. @MamataOfficial strengthens ties, joining tea estate workers in the timeless ritual of tea leaf plucking,” it stated in a subsequent post.

While interacting with people on Tuesday, she danced with the tribal community in Jalpaiguri while playing drums in Jalpaiguri.

Earlier on Tuesday, the TMC supremo hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre, terming it a “Jumla” government and alleging that it has never stood by the people in times of need and disaster.

“I thought I would not say it but this is a JUMLA government. Even yesterday, the Centre had a meeting with the RBI. Where is the impartiality here? An impartial election means that in a democracy, all must get justice. We don’t do partiality with any kind of relief. Our government is humanitarian. How did the Prime Minister ask his workers to go and give money? I didn’t ask my party workers to do anything of this sort. BJP has never stood by the people in times of need and disaster,” she said at Mercy Fellowship Church in Jalpaiguri.






