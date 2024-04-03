Home

Sanjay Singh Walks Out of Jail a day After Supreme Court Granted Bail in Excise Policy Case

Sanjay Singh was granted bail by the Supreme Court after the ED raised no objections. He was arrested in October in connection with the excise policy case.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday walked out of Jail after the Supreme Court granted bail in connection with the excise policy case. As soon as Singh walked out of Tihar Jail on bail, he said, “Jashn manane ka waqt nahi aya hai, sangharsh ka waqt hai’…Our party’s senior leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia are being kept behind bars. I have confidence that the locks of the jail will break and they will come out.”

#WATCH | AAP MP Sanjay Singh walks out of Delhi’s Tihar Jail after being granted bail in Delhi excise policy case pic.twitter.com/ESizmHdAcV — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

#WATCH | As soon as AAP MP Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar Jail on bail, he says, “Jashn manane ka waqt nahi aya hai, sangharsh ka waqt hai’…Our party’s senior leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia are being kept behind bars. I have confidence that the… pic.twitter.com/bIYrJzUC5i — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

Singh had been lodged in the high-security prison in the national capital since October 13, 2023. He came out through the gate number three. Jail officials said he was released after the completion of bail procedure.

A large number of AAP supporters assembled outside the jail and raised the slogans of “dekho dekho kaun aaya, sher aaya, sher aaya” and “Sanjay Singh zinadabad”. The Rajya Sabha member was garlanded amidst sloganeering by AAP workers.

Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak were also present outside the jail.

There was a heavy security presence outside the jail in view of his release. Singh climbed atop his vehicle as supporters jostled to greet him.

“This is time for struggle. Arvind Kejriwal zindabad. Our jailed leaders will also come out soon. This is not time for celebration but time for struggle. Jail ke taale tutenge, hamare saare neta chhutenge (Jail locks will break and all our leaders will come out),” he said.

After his release, Singh left for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to meet his wife Sunita.

Earlier, Singh was admitted to the ILBS Hospital in Vasant Kunj. Around 1.30 pm, after being discharged from the hospital, he was taken back to Tihar jail for completing the bail formalities.

On Tuesday, Singh had gone to ILBS for a regular checkup but got admitted. He got the news of his bail when he was in the hospital.

His wife Anita Singh has said that they will not celebrate his release as other leaders of the AAP, including Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and former minister Satyendar Jain, are still in jail.







