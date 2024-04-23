Techchef Consulting India Pvt Ltd Announces Major Expansion in IT Solutions

Techchef Consulting India Pvt Ltd, a leader in IT solutions, is excited to announce its expanded services covering Cyber Security, Cloud, Backup Solutions, and E-waste Management. Since starting in 2016 by Mr. Rakesh Kumar, Mr. Chandan Chaudhary, and Mr. Anish Kumar, Techchef have been dedicated to changing the IT landscape by providing trusted and innovative solutions to business leaders across India.

Techchef Group

The journey of Techchef began in Year 2016 with a focus on Data Recovery under the guidance of Mr. Rakesh Kumar, the founder & CEO. In 2021, the company ventured into E-waste Management with Techchef Ewaste Solutions, swiftly gaining recognition as one of the top 5 companies in Delhi NCR, approved by the DPCB.

During Techchefs 8th work anniversary, Mr. Anish Kumar, Chief Information Officer, said, “Our goal is to lead an IT revolution by offering the most trusted IT and Tech Solutions to business leaders.” He added, “Starting from a humble beginning under a single roof, Techchef now operates across 8000+ pin codes with branches in Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi and further collaborations with industry giants like TataTeleBusiness, PaloAlto, and Druva.”

Techchef Consulting India Pvt Ltd has reached many milestones, with over 1 million happy customers and services extended across 8,000+ pin codes. Theyve recovered over 9,000 servers and secured over 1 million petabytes of data, showing their commitment to fast and reliable solutions.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Mr. Chandan Chaudhary, Co-founder of Techchef, emphasized the companys dedication to excellence, saying, “Techchef is committed to being a better place for our clients, corporates, and employees. We aim to provide top-notch services in Data Recovery, Backup Solution, Cloud Solutions, Cyber Security, E-waste Management, and Sustainability Solutions.”

Techchef which now rebrands as Techchef Group of Companies holds ISO 27001:2013 & 9001:2015 certifications, ensuring high standards of service delivery and data security.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our premium clients for their unwavering support, which has fueled our journey towards success,” remarked the founders.

About Techchef Consulting India Pvt Ltd

Established in 2016 by Mr. Rakesh Kumar, Mr. Chandan Chaudhary, and Mr. Anish Kumar, Techchef Consulting India Pvt Ltd is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure IT solutions. With a focus on Data Recovery, Backup Solutions, Cloud Solutions, Cyber Security, and E-waste Management, Techchef empowers organizations across India to navigate digital challenges with confidence. Holding ISO 27001:2013 & 9001:2015 certifications, Techchef ensures top-notch service delivery and data security for its clients.

For more information, visit techchefgroup.com.