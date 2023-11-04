National

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: YSR Telangana Party Not To Contest Nov 30 Polls, To Support Congress

YS Sharmila said she would not like to stand as a hurdle by splitting the anti-government votes when there is a possibility of a regime change in the state. Sharmila said she has immense respect for Congress leaders and activists and that she does not want to split the votes of Congress, which may benefit the ruling BRS. – Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: YSR Telangana Party Not To Contest Nov 30 Polls, To Support Congress

