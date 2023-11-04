National

Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Amit Shah Calls Bhupesh Baghel ‘Pre-Paid’ Chief Minister Of Congress

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 is round the corner; during a rally, Home Minister Amit Shah took a dig at CM Bhupesh Baghel and calls him a ‘pre-paid’ chief minister whose talktime has ended. – Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Amit Shah Calls Bhupesh Baghel ‘Pre-Paid’ Chief Minister Of Congress

