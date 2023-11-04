National

Gyanvapi Dispute: SC Refuses To Interfere With Allahabad HC Order, Dismisses Plea Of Mosque Committee

Gyanvapi Dispute has been going on for quite some time; in the latest update, the Supreme Court has dismissed the plea of the Mosque Committee to transfer the case and has refused to interfere with the order of the Allahabad High Court. – Gyanvapi Dispute: SC Refuses To Interfere With Allahabad HC Order, Dismisses Plea Of Mosque Committee

