The Sleep Company Reinforces its Position as a Leading ‘House of Brands’; Launches ErgoSmart Chairs

The Sleep Company, India’s leading comfort-tech brand, has today announced the launch of its new chair brand, ‘ErgoSmart By The Sleep Company‘. Over the last couple of years, the company has moved beyond its SmartGRID mattress to offer various products like smart recliner beds, pillows and recliner sofas. With the launch of its chair brand, the company aims to establish itself as ‘House of Brands‘ to further foray into multiple categories. This significant launch underlines the company’s dedication to delivering state-of-the-art sitting solutions across diverse settings. ErgoSmart Chairs are set to transform the way people sit, making comfort and productivity better everywhere.

ErgoSmart by The Sleep Company

Engineered with human-centered design thinking and patented body-adaptive technology, these chairs offer ‘Smarter Designs for Smarter You.’ Crafted to ensure superior comfort and support during extended sitting hours, they prioritize well-being with ergonomic excellence. ErgoSmart Chairs have patented SmartGRID technology for even pressure distribution that gives adaptive comfort and postural perfection that redefines the standards of seating excellence.

Priyanka Salot, Co-founder of The Sleep Company, expressed her enthusiasm for the launch, stating, “This is a milestone launch for us as we take pride in the fact that The Sleep Company is now a ‘House of Brands’. We have witnessed a remarkable 10x growth since the inception of our chair category and are looking to double our market share in the next 24 months with this new launch. This novel idea represents The Sleep Company’s commitment to continuous improvement and innovation in the comfort space. As we anticipate even greater success in the future, we remain steadfast in our dedication to pushing the boundaries of comfort and productivity. We are excited to embark on this new journey and redefine the standards of sitting comfort.“

The top eight metro cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune, among others, currently account for roughly 40-45% of the companys demand for their chair category. With the launch of this new category, the company hopes to completely transform the chair market with more intelligent designs, better ergonomics, and exceptional comfort.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

About The Sleep Company

The Sleep Company is Asias first and only provider of SmartGRID technology, revolutionizing sleep and sitting solutions. As one of Indias fastest-growing brands, it is reshaping both the direct-to-consumer (D2C) and omnichannel landscapes while driving innovation in the mattress industry. Founded by the visionary couple Priyanka and Harshil Salot, The Sleep Company began as a pursuit of scientifically supported mattresses and has evolved into a brand dedicated to enhancing consumers sleeping and sitting experiences.

The company offers premium products in diverse comfort categories resulting from meticulous research that stands light years ahead of competitors, with technology rooted in cutting-edge developments in material science and sleep science. Initially adopting a purely D2C model, The Sleep Company has since transitioned into an omnichannel powerhouse. In June 2022, the company marked its foray into offline retail with the launch of its first store in Bangalore, setting ambitious goals to open over 150+ stores by end of 2024.

By enhancing discoverability and streamlining supply chains, The Sleep Company consistently delivers a distinctive value proposition with accessible premium products. After securing INR 13.4 crore in pre-Series A, and INR 177 crore in a Series B round led by Premji Invest and Fireside Ventures, the Company has now secured INR 184 crore in Series C.