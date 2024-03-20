TK Elevator continues to achieve new benchmarks keeping apace India’s booming economy 

TK Elevator, therenowned German multinational elevator company, acknowledges the dynamics of the mobility market in India and continues to bring innovation and growth to the industry.

The company’s growth trajectory along with its long-standing support across commercial, retail, public infrastructure, healthcare, hospitality, and educational sectors underscores its dedication towards the local market. With India’s economy booming, the demand for luxurious residential houses and villas has been on a rise, providing TK Elevator with more opportunities to thrive in this market.

TK Elevator’s unwavering commitment to serving India’s growing infrastructure and economy led to the opening of its state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing facility located in Chakan, Pune in 2017. In alignment with the Government of India’s “Make in India” initiative, many of TK Elevator’s innovative and tech-led products are now produced locally, allowing them to stay close to local customers’ needs and serve them better.

TK Elevator’s extensive involvement in India’s infrastructure development spans across various sectors, showcasing its success as one of the country’s preferred mobility solutions providers. From partnering with prominent convention centers like IICC (Yashobhoomi) and IECC (Bharat Mandapam), which hosted the G20 Summit in New Delhi, to contributing to high-rise and high-speed projects such as SAS iTower in Hyderabad, Marathon Future X, and Ruparel Ariana in Mumbai, TK Elevator has left its mark on India’s largestcities as well as numerous township developments, including Bhartiya City in Bengaluru, Vatika in Gurgaon, and Amanora Park Town in Pune.

Moreover, its involvement extends to landmark malls like the DLF Mall of India, the largest in the country; prestigious educational institutes such as IIT Kharagpur; hospitals like the Super specialty hospital in West Bengal, and large public infrastructure projects like Delhi International Airport (DIAL), Bengaluru, Kochi, Pune, Guwahati, and Noida airports, and Kolkata and Pune Metro.

The company’s diverse and innovative product offerings across elevators, escalators, moving walks, platform and stair lifts, home lifts, and airport solutions, coupled with its advanced and innovative technology like TWIN, MAX and AGILE, further strengthens TK Elevator’s position as an industry leader.By aligning with India’s economic development, TK Elevator is not only riding the tide of India’s growth but also playing a pivotal role in shaping its future.

“Being one of our most important markets,TK Elevator remains firmly committed to contributing to India’s growth story by providing cutting-edge mobility solutions and enhancing the country’s infrastructure. Our goal is to continue serving the evolving needs of India while enriching the lives of its people”, says Manish Mehan, CEO & MD, TK Elevator India.