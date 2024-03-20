India Test Fires First Indigenously Made 1500 HP Engine For Main Battle Tanks BEML Mysuru

The achievement heralds a new era in the country’s defence capabilities.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The first test-firing of the 1500 HP engine signifies the completion of Generation One. (Representational image: wallpapercave.com)

1500 HP Engine For Main Battle Tanks: Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane presided over the maiden test-firing of India’s first indigenously-made 1500 Horsepower (HP) engine for Main Battle Tanks at BEML’s Engine division in the Mysuru complex on Wednesday. The achievement heralds a new era in the country’s defence capabilities, showcasing the technological prowess and commitment to self-reliance in defence technologies.

The 1500 HP engine represents a paradigm shift in military propulsion systems, possessing cutting-edge features such as a high power-to-weight ratio, operability in extreme conditions including high altitudes, sub-zero temperatures, and desert environments. Equipped with advanced technologies, the engine stands on par with the most advanced engines globally.

Inaugurating the Test Cell, the Defence Secretary described the achievement as a transformative moment which will enhance the capabilities of the Armed Forces. CMD of BEML Shantanu Roy stated that the accomplishment solidifies BEML’s position as a key contributor to defence production in the country, underscoring its commitment to serving the nation’s needs in this critical sector.

The first test-firing of the 1500 HP engine signifies the completion of Generation One, focusing on technology stabilisation. Generation Two will see BEML producing engines for various trials at the Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment, a DRDO laboratory, and their integration into actual vehicles for user testing. The project is slated for completion by mid-2025. The project, initiated in August 2020, has been meticulously structured into five major milestones, ensuring timely completion and adherence to quality standards.

The Defence Secretary also inaugurated the ‘Wall of Fame’ to recognise the extraordinary efforts of the BEML team. It symbolises their contribution towards advancing the defence capabilities of the country and achieving milestones in indigenous technological innovation. Senior civil and military officers of the Ministry of Defence; industry partners and officials of BEML Ltd were present on the occasion.







