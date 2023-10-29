Triggering a political slugfest, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra has once again dubbed BJP leader and Union Minister—Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti—a ‘liar’ and said the party will continue its protest, even as its general secretary Abhishek Banerjee announced an indefinite sit-in on Thursday.
TMC’s Mahua Moitra Dubs Union Minister Sadhvi Jyoti As ‘Liar’ As Party’s Protest Outside Raj Bhavan Continues
