Traffic Restrictions Imposed In Nagpur; Check Traffic Diversions, Free Routes Here

Nagpur: Nagpur gears up for Ram Navami celebrations on Wednesday. Elaborate arrangements have been made by the authorities to ensure the smooth conduct of the festivities. Ram Navami precessions are scheduled to be conducted in the city as part of the celebrations. To ensure that the processions are conducted without any hiccups, city’s traffic police have imposed vehicle movement restrictions in several areas including central and west parts of the city.

Ram Navami 2204: Traffic Restrictions In Nagpur

As per the advisory released by the Nagpur Traffic Police, the first procession is organised by Shree Ramjanmotsav Shobhayatra Samiti. It will start from Shree Poddareshwar Mandir.

All vehicles are prohibited in the Shree Poddareshwar Mandir premises. The restrictions will be implemented from 4.30 pm until the procession ends.

Ram Navami 2204: Procession Routes

The massive procession will being form Mayo Hospital Square, passing through major places including – Tilak Statue, Ganesh Mandir turning, Agyaram Devi Chowk, Bhagwagar Chowk, Nalsaheb Chowk, Ganjakhet Chowk, Shahid Chowk, Tonga Stand, Badkas Chowk, Gita Mandir, Cotton Market Square, Iron Bridge, Anand Talkies, Mahal Gandhi Gate, Munje Chowk, Rani Jhansi Square, Variety Square, Sitabuldi Main Road, Jaistambh, Ram Jhula, before concluding at Shree Poddareshwar Ram Mandir.

Ram Navami 2204: Traffic Diversions In Nagpur

In view of traffic snarls, traffic police will divert Mayo Hospital Square and Dosar Bhavan Chowk towards LIC Square or Shree Mohini Y-point. Traffic coming from Cotton Market Square towards Guard Lines will be diverted via Manas Chowk. Vehicles coming from Bajeriya towards Central Avenue will be diverted towards Santra Market and Bhaldarpura. Heavy vehicles are not allowed on Central Avenue from 2pm until the procession concludes.

Ram Navami 2204: Traffic Diversions In Nagpur

The Pashchim Nagpur Nagarik Sangh is planning another march, which will kick off from Shree Ram Mandir in Ram Nagar at 5 in the evening. Known locally as ‘shobhayatra’, this procession will meander its way through various squares and routes like Ravi Nagar Square, Ram Nagar Square, Gokulpeth Market, Coffee House Square, among others.

Traffic alterations are in place for those driving towards Ram Nagar Square from Ravi Nagar, with detour signs at Gokulpeth Market. In the same vein, those heading towards Ram Nagar from Shankar Nagar will find themselves rerouted via Gokulpeth Market and Coffee House Square. Once they arrive at Laxmi Bhavan Square, drivers coming from Shankar Nagar Square will have to take a detour at Batukbhai Jewellers Square, while those arriving from Law College Square will find themselves diverted at Coffee House Square.

An evening ride from Sitabuldi to various parts of east and central Nagpur using the Aapli Bus service will be a bit tricky due to the march. Buses will have to ply alternative routes, as confirmed by someone from the NMC’s transport wing.







