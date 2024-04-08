TRUST Mutual Fund launches maiden equity Fund- TRUSTMF Flexi Cap Fund

TRUST Mutual Fund is pleased to announce the launch of the TRUSTMF Flexi Cap Fund. The objective of this fund is to provide long-term growth in capital and income to investors by actively managing investments predominantly in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related securities across the entire market capitalization spectrum. This open-ended dynamic equity scheme offers investors the opportunity to invest across large cap, mid cap, and small cap stocks.

The fund will be managed by Mihir Vora-Chief Investment Officer along with Aakash Manghani, Fund Manager.

Terminal Value Investing – as concept

· Terminal Value (“TV”) – Value of a company beyond the foreseeable horizon

· TV – a function of Leadership, intangibles, and megatrends.

· TV helps identify the true potential of a growth company and helps us to capture the full value creation.

Sandeep Bagla, CEO of TRUST Mutual Fund, expressed his enthusiasm by stating, “The launch of TRUSTMF Flexi Cap fund marks our entry into the world of retail investors. We endeavour to provide customers with a bouquet of investment options which will help in achieving their wealth creation goals and objectives”

Mihir Vora, Chief Investment Officer, TRUST Mutual Fund said- “At TRUST Mutual Fund we understand the importance of catering to the unique needs of different customers. We are growth investors, and we believe that our Terminal Value Investing framework and Growth at Reasonable Valuations (GARV)* approach offers a differentiated alternative for equity fund investors. GARV, an acronym for Growth at Reasonable Valuations, is an investment approach that looks at identifying stocks with strong growth potential at reasonable valuations. TRUSTMF Flexi cap Fund encompasses this philosophy, and the mandate enables the fund to adapt and navigate through various market conditions for sustainable investment success.”

Aakash Manghani, Fund Manager at TRUST Mutual Fund, shared his perspective on the launch, stating, “We are excited to launch the TRUSTMF Flexi Cap Fund. We have strong conviction that the Fund can play a vital role as a long-term cornerstone in investors’ portfolios, providing the potential for sustainable capital appreciation. With its diversified approach and active management, we are confident that the fund can deliver favourable outcomes and significantly contribute to our investors’ long-term investment objectives.”

Ajaykumar Gupta, Chief Business Officer, TRUST Mutual Fund said – “TRUSTMF Flexi Cap, our first equity offering will be a great investment opportunity for all type of investors and can be an integral part of their portfolio on a long-term basis. We are excited about the prospect of this fund and would look forward to its impact on investor’s portfolio. The fund can be subscribed with an initial amount of INR 1000.”

The fund will be benchmarked to the Nifty 500 TRI Index.