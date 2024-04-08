The world’s largest instant drink manufacturer, Rasna, ropes in actress Tamannaah Bhatia as their new brand ambassador

Summer is here, we know it Coz Rasna’s New Campaign is out! This year like every year

Rasna has come out with a fresh new campaign that not only highlights their 21 Vitamins and

Minerals that energise us but also highlights the emotions it stirs up that of Vitamins of Love,

Happiness, Josh and Success. On the basis of deep market research and blind product taste

results, Rasna is reformulated as a vitamin, mineral, and glucose drink with real fruit extracts.

The new ad is a result of extensive market research done Pan India to help us understand our

customers and their evolving needs. It focuses on the natural, healthier, and great taste aspects

targeted towards SEC A and B households and repositions it as a tastier, thicker, and healthier

drink that satisfy rational aspects as well as working as a catalyst in providing energy, Josh,

happiness, and the most important vitamin, Vitamin Love.

Today Rasna is not only the world-famous innovation Rasna soft drink concentrate, but also

Rasna Instant powders, which come in many formats viz. 750gm pouch makes 33 glasses,

500gm makes 22 glasses, 400 gm makes 17 glasses, sachet making single glass, sachet

making 500 ml and so on. Rasna has also taken the lead to develop new generation liquid

concentrates like squashes and syrups. Rasna also has a full-fledged wellness range under its

sub-brand Rasna Healthy Day comprising of Pure Honey, Protein powders, Honey/malt-

based powders, Chocolate Spreads, Instant soups and so on.

This years’ highlight of the campaign of course is the onboarding of the sensational

Tamannaah Bhatia, the face of youth and the heartbeat of many. In fact, Tamannaah has been

a fan of Rasna and consuming Rasna since childhood, and has a distinct memory of herself as

a kid saying Love You Rasna in actual life and that is why having her onboard was only

natural. In fact, in the ad she herself has brought in the emotional situations of Rasna being

the happiness giver, the success giver and of course Rasna highlighting the Love between

family. This emotional magic of the ad could not have come about without Tamannaah’s

creditable acting on the emotional front, only seeing the ad will prove the same.

Commenting on the unveiling of Rasna’s new brand campaign and repositioning Mr. Piruz

Khambatta, Group Chairman of Rasna Group states, “We are very proud that even a

celebrity like Tamannaah Bhatia was so keen to endorse Rasna being her childhood favourite.

Today Rasna does not only stand for the Love of the generations like celebrity’s but also of

the common person, we are very proud that Rasna today is not only consumed by the super-

rich, but also consumed by the real masses of India living in the villages. So Rasna today

with its offerings ranging from Rs.1/- a glass to Rs.10/- a glass touches all walks of life. We

are also very proud of the fact that Rasna with its direct inroads into supply chain especially

in rural areas is ensuring that the farmers get double the value of their crops, in line with our

Prime Minister’s vision of doubling their income. Rasna is a proud Make in India brand

which is made with only locally sourced products as Rasna is one of the only companies

using only Indian fruits and raw materials compared to competition in the sector which

imports most of the fruits and ingredients. We have taken the lead, to develop better quality,

value added natural products with vitamins and minerals meeting the ever-dynamic

requirements of the customers.”

Speaking on the partnership, Tamannaah Bhatia commented “There are brands and then

there are legacies, Rasna is one such fine example from the heart of India. I take great pride

in being associated with the most reputable beverage brand in the country. I understand now

Rasna is fully formulated as a health drink with vitamins, minerals and glucose, I couldn’t be

more excited to be a part of this campaign, as it will bring nutrition to millions. It is the first

love of every child and embedded in my heart as my first love as well, I have never seen

another FMCG brand with such a strong emotional connection. It is hands down the national

beverage of the country.”

Rasna boasts of a 100% brand recall and 85% market share in its category. It is the words

largest Softdrink Manufacturer, available in 1.6 million retail outlets in India with 12 state- of

– art manufacturing plants in the country and availability globally in 60+ countries, realising

the dream of ‘Make in India, for the world’ every passing year.