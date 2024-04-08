In today’s fast-paced world, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is important. To maintain an active lifestyle people usually begin with regular exercise and maintain a healthy diet by incorporating superfoods such as Oats in their diet that are rich in fiber, protein and minerals. Wholegrain Oats are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can contribute to weight management and overall health when coupled with a balanced diet & regular exercise.

Oats are a nutritional powerhouse, packed with essential nutrients like fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals. With their versatility and creamy texture, oats can be used in a variety of creative and delicious recipes, from breakfast dishes to desserts. Oats adapt well to various flavor profiles, making them a staple ingredient in both sweet and savory cooking.

If you are looking to change your food habits that would help in weight management, then oats might just be your new best friend. While we celebrate World Health Day, here are a few recipes by Chef Kunal Kapur using Saffola Oats that are packed with the required nutrients that also give a smooth and creamy texture to any home recipe making it delightful.

Oats Protein Smoothie made with half a cup of Saffola Oats, one whole banana, half a cup of unsweetened Almond milk, half a cup of water and a pinch of sea salt.

Method:

· In a blender, take the plain Saffola Oats and blend them until they are finely grounded or powdered

· Then add almond milk, water, banana and sea salt and blend them again until thick consistency is achieved

· Pour the smoothie in a glass and enjoy!

Oats Upma can be made with one cup of Saffola Oats, one small onion, tomato, and green chili – finely chopped with an additional half cup of mixed vegetables such as carrots, peas and bell peppers. Add one tablespoon along with half a teaspoon of Indian spices such as mustard seeds, cumin seeds, asafoetida, turmeric powder and salt to taste.

Method:

· First, roast Saffola oats in a pan over medium heat until they turn slightly golden brown. Set aside once done.

· Heat oil or ghee in a pan over medium heat. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter.

· Add cumin seeds and asafoetida (hing). Stir for a few seconds until aromatic.

· Add chopped onions, green chili, and ginger. Sauté until onions become translucent.

· Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn soft.

· Add mixed vegetables and cook for a few minutes until they are slightly tender.

· Add turmeric powder and salt. Mix well.

· Pour 2 cups of water into the pan and bring it to a boil.

· Once the water starts boiling, reduce the heat to add the roasted oats while stirring continuously to avoid lumps low and gradually.

· Cook for about 3-5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the oats absorb the water and become soft.

· Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves. Serve hot!

Incorporating oats into your daily routine is a simple yet effective way to support your weight management goals while still enjoying delicious and satisfying meals. With Oats being rich in fiber & protein-coupled in, versatility, creamy texture, and wholesome appeal, you can enjoy oats in a variety of dishes both satisfying and enjoyable.