Poila Boishakh Offerings at Kareem’s Kolkata

Who- Kareem’s Kolkata (A Mumbai based brand)

What- Poila Boishakh Bhuribhoj

When- 14th- 17th April 2024

Time- 12pm-11:45 pm

Where- First Outlet- PS Srijan Corporate Park, Retail Unit – 2, Tower – I Plot G-2, Street Number 25, GP Block, Sector V, Bidhannagar, Kolkata- 700091

Second Outlet- 55B, Mirza Ghalib St, Near-Pataka House, Esplanade, Taltala, Kolkata- 700016

Third Outlet- 2/2 Chinar Park, Kolkata 700157 (Near Chinar Park Crossing).

Brief- As the countdown begins for the highly anticipated festival in Kolkata, NoboBorsho or Poila Boishakh, anticipation fills the air. Food holds a pivotal role in the festivities, and Kareem’s Kolkata is set to make this occasion truly memorable. From enticing starters to sumptuous main courses, including an irresistible variety of biryanis and desserts, there’s a culinary delight for every palate at this exquisite fine dining establishment. So, don’t miss the opportunity to join us at Kareem’s Kolkata with your friends and loved ones, and immerse yourselves in the joy of Noboborsho celebrations through a symphony of flavors.

Chef Picks – Butter Garlic Mushroom, Paneer Makhanwala, Dum Ki Dal, Veg Dum Biryani, Chicken Malai Tikka, Chicken Potli Kebab, Mutton Barra Chaap, Rann Tandoori, Kareem’s Special Raan Biryani, Mutton Dum Biryani, Butter Chicken, Chicken Lahori, Mutton Karachi, Malai Firni, Caramel Custard and much more.

Offers- For home delivery, 10% off on orders above Rupees ₹2,000/-

Cost for two– Rupees ₹950/- plus taxes