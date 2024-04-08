Narula Institute of Technology, a JIS Group Educational Initiative successfully organised the 3rd Teachers’ Conclave, a pioneering event aimed at enhancing the professional development of educators and promoting collaboration within the education community. Held on April 8, 2024, the conclave proved to be a transformative experience for teachers seeking to augment their skills and exchange knowledge with their peers. Distinguished guests and speakers who graced the conclave with their presence included Prof. (Dr.) Malayendu Saha, Chairman, WBJEE Board; Prof. Ramanuj Ganguly, President, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education; Mrinal Chakraborty, Mental Toughness Trainer, Swami Vedatitananda, Correspondent, Ramkrishna Mission, Shilpamandira, Belur Math, Dr. Soumen Banerjee, Principal, NIT and Dr. Nidhi Singh, Registrar, NIT.

With an attendance of over 95 teachers from various schools across West Bengal, the Teachers’ Conclave facilitated insightful discussions and provided valuable insights into innovative teaching methodologies and practical strategies for overcoming the challenges prevalent in today’s classrooms. The event featured a diverse range of panel discussions and interactive sessions led by educators, thought leaders, and experts in various fields of education. Attendees had the opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations and gain profound insights into key topics. The keynote address discussed the Paradigm Shift occurring in School Education, presented by Prof. (Dr.) Malayendu Saha, Chairman of the WBJEE Board and keynote speaker. Guest of Honour of the event Prof. Ramanuj Ganguly, President of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, talked about the Impact of NEP in School Education. For better understanding and addressing of child psychology in the classroom, curriculum reforms, and pedagogical practices under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, a special session on “Understanding and Addressing Child Psychology in the Classroom: Strategies for School Teachers” was held with Mrinal Chakraborty, Mental Toughness Trainer. The session on “Curriculum Reforms and Pedagogical Practices under the NEP 2020” was addressed by Swami Vedatitananda, Correspondent, Ramkrishna Mission, Shilpamandira, Belur Math. Finally, a unique panel discussion on “Adopting the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) in Classroom Practices: Prospects and Obstacles for Educators” was conducted with esteemed panelists, including Arun Kr Dasgupta, Principal, Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir (CBSE); Payel Dey, Principal, Dumdum Motijheel Girls High School (HS); Lipika Ghosh, Principal, St. Xaviers Institution, Panihati (ISC); and the session was moderated by Arindam Sangupta, Asst Master in English, Hare School.

Commenting on the occasion, Sardar Taranjit Singh, Managing Director, JIS Group, said, “Education is not just about imparting knowledge; it’s about assimilating a community of passionate educators dedicated to continuous learning and collaboration. The Teachers’ Conclave serves as a beacon of this ethos, bringing together educators from across West Bengal to share insights, bring in connections, and ignite transformative change in the educational landscape. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all who contributed to the success of the 3rd Teachers’ Conclave, and we remain committed to advancing the cause of education in our region.”