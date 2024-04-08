Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and PhonePe enter a two-year strategic partnership to promote UPI payments for Indian visitors in Singapore

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and PhonePe have entered a two-year

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). At a signing ceremony held on the morning of

Wednesday, April 3rd, STB’s Chief Executive, Melissa Ow, and Ritesh Pai, Chief Executive Officer,

International Payments Business for PhonePe , formally signed the MoU. This collaboration

builds upon the existing Unified Payments Interface (UPI) linkage between India and Singapore,

which allows customers to instantly make cross border transaction between the two countries

directly from their existing Indian bank accounts.

As part of the partnership, STB and PhonePe will invest in joint marketing efforts across India

and Singapore, to promote the destination’s vibrant offerings and seamless UPI experiences

across key tourism hotspots.

This strategic milestone – the first of its kind between a destination and a UPI payments

platform – underscores the shared commitment of STB and PhonePe to add value to the overall

experience of travellers exploring the vibrant city of Singapore by making it possible for them to

use familiar services like UPI payments during their stay. As one of the most vibrant urban

destinations in the region, Singapore is well known for its iconic landmarks and rich heritage

precincts, each with its own charm. With a host of extraordinary retail, culinary, and adventure

hot spots that await every traveller, this move will further unlock seamless exploration of

Singapore’s diverse attractions and offerings that has attracted Indian travellers.

Melissa Ow, Chief Executive, Singapore Tourism Board, said: “We are excited to announce our

alliance with PhonePe, a leading Fintech player in India. This partnership exemplifies our

dedication to enhancing the Singapore visitor experience for discerning, tech-savvy consumers.

By seamlessly integrating Singapore’s exceptional offerings into the digital realm, our goal is to

streamline payments across the traveller’s experience and promote curated deals, from

attractions and retail to dining and nightlife. This initiative reflects STB’s commitment to

innovation and customer-centricity in the travel industry.”

Ritesh Pai, Chief Executive Officer, PhonePe, International Business for PhonePe Private

Limited, said: “Singapore is a dynamic destination with unique offerings that are well

appreciated and celebrated among Indian travellers. Partnering with STB will facilitate ease of

transactions for PhonePe users who now can just pay directly from their existing bank account

by scanning a QR code when visiting