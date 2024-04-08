BIBA Unveils Its Captivating Summer Collection 2024: “Har Nazar Mein Kuch Naya” at their Flagship store in Kolkata

BIBA, India’s leading and homegrown fashion brand,
announced the grand unveiling of its latest summer collection themed “Har Nazar
Mein Kuch Naya”, along with an exclusive collection for Poila Baisakh at their
flagship store at Loudon Street in Kolkata, West Bengal.
This new collection symbolised a significant milestone in BIBA’s ongoing journey of
offering unmatched fashion to its patrons. Enhancing the excitement of the occasion,
the launch event featured the esteemed Tollywood celebrity, Ritabhari Chakraborty,
known for her prominence in the Indian television and film industry.
Located in the heart of the city, the Loudon Street flagship store celebrates Poila
Baisakh with an exclusive festive collection. Ritabhari, adding to the festive cheer,
showcased beautiful Poila Baisakh clothing styles with the guests at the store.
Kolkata’s Loudon Street store truly celebrates the BIBA girls with their latest “Har
Nazar Mein Kuch Naya ” collection offering a wide range of fashion clothing – ranging
from festive wear, everyday Indian wear, and chic work wear. BIBA has also
launched new designs of accessories – jewellery and bags complementing the style
of the outfits.
Siddharath Bindra, Managing Director of BIBA, expressed his excitement about
the new collection in Kolkata, “With the grand unveiling of our latest collection for
Poila Baisakh at the flagship store in Loudon Street with renowned Bengali actor
Ritabhari Chakraborty, Biba celebrates the fashion culture of the city. With 17 stores
spread throughout the city, Kolkata holds a special place in our journey, serving as a
cornerstone of Biba’s commitment to bringing Indian wear to every corner of the
fashion landscape.”
BIBA’s commitment to tapping into the Indian market secured its unique standing in
the retail apparel industry. Through its thoughtfully curated stores, BIBA remains at
the forefront of redefining Indian fashion, prioritising customer comfort and
satisfaction while offering the finest array of fashion merchandise.
Ritabhari Chakraborty spoke on the collection launch, “Partnering with BIBA has
always been a joy. I have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with BIBA and is my
trusted brand for every occasion- whether it’s a glamorous event or a casual outing,
BIBA’s impeccable designs ensure I always feel confident and stylish. It was exciting
to unveil BIBA’s summer and festive collection, the collection truly symbolises the
strength and spirit of today’s Indian woman.”