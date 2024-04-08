BIBA Unveils Its Captivating Summer Collection 2024: “Har Nazar Mein Kuch Naya” at their Flagship store in Kolkata

BIBA, India’s leading and homegrown fashion brand,

announced the grand unveiling of its latest summer collection themed “Har Nazar

Mein Kuch Naya”, along with an exclusive collection for Poila Baisakh at their

flagship store at Loudon Street in Kolkata, West Bengal.

This new collection symbolised a significant milestone in BIBA’s ongoing journey of

offering unmatched fashion to its patrons. Enhancing the excitement of the occasion,

the launch event featured the esteemed Tollywood celebrity, Ritabhari Chakraborty,

known for her prominence in the Indian television and film industry.

Located in the heart of the city, the Loudon Street flagship store celebrates Poila

Baisakh with an exclusive festive collection. Ritabhari, adding to the festive cheer,

showcased beautiful Poila Baisakh clothing styles with the guests at the store.

Kolkata’s Loudon Street store truly celebrates the BIBA girls with their latest “Har

Nazar Mein Kuch Naya ” collection offering a wide range of fashion clothing – ranging

from festive wear, everyday Indian wear, and chic work wear. BIBA has also

launched new designs of accessories – jewellery and bags complementing the style

of the outfits.

Siddharath Bindra, Managing Director of BIBA, expressed his excitement about

the new collection in Kolkata, “With the grand unveiling of our latest collection for

Poila Baisakh at the flagship store in Loudon Street with renowned Bengali actor

Ritabhari Chakraborty, Biba celebrates the fashion culture of the city. With 17 stores

spread throughout the city, Kolkata holds a special place in our journey, serving as a

cornerstone of Biba’s commitment to bringing Indian wear to every corner of the

fashion landscape.”

BIBA’s commitment to tapping into the Indian market secured its unique standing in

the retail apparel industry. Through its thoughtfully curated stores, BIBA remains at

the forefront of redefining Indian fashion, prioritising customer comfort and

satisfaction while offering the finest array of fashion merchandise.

Ritabhari Chakraborty spoke on the collection launch, “Partnering with BIBA has

always been a joy. I have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with BIBA and is my

trusted brand for every occasion- whether it’s a glamorous event or a casual outing,

BIBA’s impeccable designs ensure I always feel confident and stylish. It was exciting

to unveil BIBA’s summer and festive collection, the collection truly symbolises the

strength and spirit of today’s Indian woman.”