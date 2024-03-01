TVS Motor Company’s Sales Grow By 33% in February 2024

Two-wheeler sales up by 34%

Exports grew by 85%

TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 368,424 units in February 2024 with a growth of 33% as against 276,150 units in February 2023.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 34% with sales increasing from 267,026 units in February 2023 to 357,810 units in February 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 21% with sales increasing from 221,402 units in February 2023 to 267,502 units in February 2024.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 46% with sales increasing from 126,243 units in February 2023 to 184,023 units in February 2024. Scooter registered a growth of 26% with sales increasing from 104,825 units in February 2023 to 132,152 units in February 2024.

Electric Vehicle

EV sales registered a growth of 16% with sales increasing from 15,522 units in February 2023 to 17,959 units in February 2024.

International Business

The Companys total exports grew by 85% increasing from 53,405 units registered in February 2023 to 98,856 units in February 2024. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 98% with sales increasing from 45,624 units registered in February 2023 to 90,308 units in February 2024.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler registered a growth of 16% with sales increasing from 9,124 units in February 2023 to 10,614 units in February 2024.

About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.