As the cricket excitement reaches its peak amidst the ongoing Womens Premier League, Parimatch Sports, a sportswear brand inspired by the worlds top athletes, is thrilled to hold an exclusive meet and greet session, featuring its official brand ambassador Dinesh Karthik, and renowned cricketer Yastika Bhatia.

Parimatch Sports Hosts Live Meet & Greet Session With Dinesh Karthik and Yastika Bhatia

Scheduled for March 3rd, 11 AM (IST), the event will stream live on Parimatch Sports official Instagram page, allowing fans worldwide to connect directly with their cricketing favorites.

Yastika Bhatia is an active player for the Mumbai Indians who made her debut in last years Womens Premier League and continues to compete in the current season. Dinesh Karthik is a prominent figure in the cricket world known for his exceptional skills, especially in the death overs. He is also one of Parimatch Sports brand ambassadors, who starred in their latest ad campaign ‘Inspired by Champions‘.

During the 30-minute talk, cricket icons will discuss the nuances of the cricketing career path for male and female players, the rising prominence of the WPL, and the potential of female cricket in India. They will also highlight the unique challenges that women face in the cricketing world and how these hurdles differ from those faced by men. Fans will have the opportunity to ask their questions to Dinesh and Yastika in live chat.

The inaugural 2023 WPL season garnered huge popularity, and the League continues gaining momentum this year. The current series runs from February 23rd until March 17th, spanning 22 matches across Bengaluru and Delhi, culminating in a thrilling final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Parimatch Sports often offers fans the opportunity to directly interact with their sports idols. Stay tuned to Parimatch Sports Instagram so you don’t miss out on new exclusive events and announcements.

About Parimatch Sports

Parimatch Sports is a high-quality sportswear brand inspired by the world’s top athletes and designed to equip every brave soul on their winning track. With passion at heart, Parimatch Sports creates pro-on-field kits for football and cricket teams and a comprehensive range of everyday workout clothes for fans. The main feature that makes this brand stand out from the crowd is its exclusive design, inspired by top world’s athletes and their victories on the pitch. Parimatch Sports appearance on the market pursues an ambitious goal-expanding the horizons of Indias love for sports, bringing it to a brand new level.