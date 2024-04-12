Mussavir Hussain Shazib allegedly placed the explosive device at the café. Abdul Matheen Taha allegedly masterminded the whole terror operation — planning, execution of blast and subsequent evasion from the law.

Rameswaram Cafe Blast: Two Prime Suspect Including Mastermind Who Placed IED Arrested By NIA Near Kolkata

In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) successfully apprehended two crucial absconding suspects, Abdul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazeb, near Kolkata on April 12. The suspects, wanted in connection with the Rameswaram Cafe blast case, had managed to evade authorities for weeks before being tracked down to a hideout near Kolkata. After an intensive search operation, NIA sleuths managed to locate and arrest the fugitives, bringing a breakthrough in the case.

As per an ANI report, NIA released a statement saying, “The absconders in the Rameswaram Cafe blast case, Adbul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazeb were traced out to their hideout near Kolkata and were apprehended by the NIA team. Mussavir Hussain Shazib is the accused who placed the IED at the Café and Abdul Matheen Taha is the mastermind behind the planning, execution of blast and subsequent evasion from the clutches of law.”

