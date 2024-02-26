Vande Bharat Update: New Timings Announced For This Route, Check Key Details Here

Vande Bharat News: The timings for the Coimbatore to Bengaluru, Vande Bharat Express have been changed. The train will now leave Coimbatore at 7:25 am. Previously, it used to depart Coimbatore at 5 AM. The change in the timing has brought a big relief for the passengers. Many passengers have welcomed the decision, who had previously expressed difficulty in catching the early morning service.

Many commuters, particularly the elderly, found it challenging to reach the station for the 5 am departure time.

Vande Bharat: Here are some of the key details:

The journey from Coimbatore to Bengaluru will now take approximately six and a half hours.

The train will arrive in Bengaluru at 1:50 pm.

In the return journey, the Vande Bharat Express will depart from Bengaluru Cantonment at 2:20 pm

The train will arrive back in Coimbatore at 8:45 pm.

The train operates on all days except Thursdays

The Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express was inaugurated on December 30 last year.

Earlier, the authorities had faced criticism from passengers regarding the early morning departure time.

Complaints were also raised about the lack of public transport services during the early hours

Additionally, the cost of cab rides during early morning hours was deemed expensive by many.