Bengaluru Water Cut Tomorrow: Board Issues Notice; Check Timing And Affected Areas

Bengaluru: Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board on Monday issued a notice about the disruption of water supply on 27-28 February 2024 for emergency maintenance work and installation of UFW bulk flow meters. The 24-hour water supply disruption will begin at 6 am on February 27 and will continue till 6 am on February 28.
According to a report in The Times of India’s The Weather Channel, Bengaluru currently has access to about 1,850 million litres per day (MLD), but it needs at least 1,680 MLD more to meet water needs. Bengaluru’s groundwater has depleted, and at least 1,240 out of 10,995 borewells are now at risk of drying up.
Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board issues a notice about the disruption of water supply on 27-28 February 2024 for emergency maintenance work and installation of UFW bulk flow meters. pic.twitter.com/5IL1ufrQ24
— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2024
Affected Areas
South Bengaluru:
BHEL Layout
Srinivasa Nagar
Jaimaruthi Nagar
Badavane
Nandini Layout
Sakamma Layout
Narasimha Swamy Layout
Muneshwara Nagar
Jnana Jyothi Nagar
Jnanaganganagar
Mallathahalli
NGEF Layout
Part of ITI Layout
1st & 2nd Stage Railway Layout
RHBCS Layout 1st and 2nd stage
Byraweshwaranagar
Sunkadakatte
Jaya Lakshmamma Layout
Kebbehalla
Chandana Layout
Chandrashekar Layout
Geology Layout
Narasapura
Kandaya Layout
Mulakattamma Layout
Part of Papareddypalya
BEL 1st and 2nd Stage
Bilekallu
Byadarahalli
Upkar Layout
Surrounding areas of West Bengaluru
Bangaluru North:
Parts of Dasarahalli Zone and RR Nagar Zone
East Bengaluru:
Parts of A Narayanapura
Udaya Nagar
Andhra Colony
VSR Layout
Indira Gandhi Street
Jyothi Nagara
Dargamahall
Sakamma Layout
Vignana Nagar under Vignana Nagar Service Station
Akshaynagar
MEG Layout
Ramesh Nagar
Veerbhadra Nagar
Shiva Shakti Colony under Jagadish Nagar Service Station
Doddanekundi and Marathalli Service Station areas:
Nallur Puram
Ramesh Nagar
Reddy Palya
Vibhuthipura
Annasandra Palya
LBS Nagar