Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CPI Announces Candidates in Kerala, Annie Raja To Contest From Wayanad | Full List Here

New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Monday announced the candidates in Kerala for Lok Sabha 2024. According to the list released by the party, senior leader Annie Raja has been nominated to contest from the pivotal Wayanad constituency, a seat presently held by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Party veteran and former MP Pannian Raveendran will contest from Thiruvananthapuram, another crucial seat represented by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

