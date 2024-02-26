Viswarup Studio by Biswarup Events with choreographer Devesh Mirchandani

Mumbai Based Choreographer in a std uio” in New Town, Kolkata for promoting Semi-Classical, Classical and Folk Dances of India. Also this studio will offer fitness & western dance classes. Devesh Mirchandani known for his unique classical style is once again having a grand annual show called “PARAMPARA 2024” sponsored by SS MEDICORP on 7th April, 2024 at Science City Auditorium. In this show you will witness students from Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal performing Semi-Classical and Kathak choreographed by Devesh Mirchandani. it’s a one of its kind show where versatility is the highlight of the show. Devesh believes that a dancer should be able to do pure classical and should be flexible enough to showcase the other aspects of dance and music. Known for his GHOOMAR video and Deewani Mastani, Devesh recently went viral with his Shri Krishna Govind and Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hai video on Facebook & Instagram. He is also known for dancing on Bhakti songs and has giving the younger generation a new prospect in dance. A classical male dancer to have more than 3 million followers on social media, Devesh has broken all the barriers for a male artist. Viswarup Studio is a dance space for all the dance lovers, enthusiasts and those who want to celebrate life through dance. The theme of the studio is Krishna and its dedicated to all the established and upcoming artists. PARAMPARA 2024, is a show that gives platform to the students to perform, to leave the inhibitions behind and to bring joy in their life. The liptiraining process starts three months in advance. After covid many peopl ave suffered from depression, loneliness, etc. PARAMPARA and it’s training process is an oasis in the desert for many of them.