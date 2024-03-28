New Delhi: Days after being denied a ticket from Pilibhit for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, BJP MP Varun Gandhi penned his emotions through a heartfelt letter to the people of his constituency.

Varun Gandhi Pens Heartfelt Note For People Of Pilibhit After BJP Denies Ticket; ‘Main Aapka Tha, Hun Aur Rahunga’

New Delhi: Days after being denied a ticket from Pilibhit for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, BJP MP Varun Gandhi penned his emotions through a heartfelt letter to the people of his constituency. He reminisced about his childhood days, recalling the first time he stepped foot in the region. He said the bond with Pilibhit dates back to his early years, making it a significant part of his life. Gandhi reflected on how the land had become not just his workplace but also a cherished part of his identity, with its people forming an integral aspect of his life’s journey. “Today as I am writing this letter, countless memories have made me emotional. I remember that 3 year old little boy who came to Pilibhit for the first time in 1983 holding his mother’s finger, how did he know that one day this land would become his workplace and the people here would become his family.”

In his letter, Varun Gandhi acknowledged the profound impact the constituents of Pilibhit had on him. He mentioned the invaluable lessons in ideals, simplicity, and kindness that he had imbibed from the people of the region. These teachings not only influenced his role as a Member of Parliament but also played a vital role in his personal development. “Even though my tenure as an MP is coming to an end,” Varun wrote, “my relationship with Pilibhit cannot end till my last breath.”

“I consider myself a fortunate that I got the opportunity to serve the great people of Pilibhit for years. The ideals, simplicity and kindness I received from Pilibhit have a huge contribution in my upbringing and development, not only as an MP but also as a person. Being your representative has been the greatest honor of my life and I have always championed your interests to the best of my ability,” he added.

It is to be noted that Varun was dropped by the BJP and replaced with former Congress leader Jitin Prasada to contest from Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit seat in the party’s fifth list of candidates released on March 25.







