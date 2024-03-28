Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Wife Gurpreet Kaur Blessed With Baby Girl; Congratulatory Messages Pour In

Taking to X, Mann said, “God has given the gift of a daughter. Both mother and the child are healthy.”

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur were on Thursday blessed with a baby girl at private hospital in Mohali. Taking to X, Mann said, “God has given the gift of a daughter. Both mother and the child are healthy.”

His wife Gurpreet Kaur was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Wednesday and the chief minister arrived at the hospital on Thursday morning and left around 12.15 PM. Delighted with the news, Mann confirmed that both the mother and the child are healthy.

Bhagwant Mann had on January 26 shared a personal “good news” with people at the Republic Day celebration event and announced that his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur was pregnant and was expecting a child in March. A video of him announcing in the public while sharing a positive message had gone viral on social media.

Punjab CM had said, “A good news coming in March. My wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur is 7-month pregnant,”.

It should be noted that Mann had married Dr Gurpreet Kaur on July 6, 2022, in Chandigarh, four months after taking oath as the chief minister of Punjab on March 16, 2022. Notably, this is Mann’s third child as he has a son and a daughter from his previous marriage to Inderpreet Kaur.







