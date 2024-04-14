Vivek Bindra Proposes Reconciliation With Sandeep Maheshwari in Defamation Case

According to Vivek, despite his repeated invitations for face-to-face resolution, Sandeep Maheshwari has not accepted the proposal.

New Delhi: Vivek Bindra has proposed a reconciliation to Sandeep Maheshwari, Zee News reports. This comes days after the Punjab and Haryana High Court refused to halt the criminal defamation proceedings against YouTuber and motivational speaker Sandeep Maheshwari, brought forth by Dr Vivek Bindra.

According to Vivek, despite his repeated invitations for face-to-face resolution, Sandeep Maheshwari has not accepted the proposal. Maheshwari has not responded to the claims yet.

To recall, this legal confrontation originated from a video published by Maheshwari on December 11, 2023, which sparked a series of exchanges through posts and videos between the two parties. Subsequently, in December 2023, Bindra lodged a case in Faridabad.

The High Court had earlier instructed Maheshwari to seek recourse from the Faridabad District Court, according to the reports. The non-compliance with its directives could lead to the Faridabad District Court issuing a warrant, necessitating Maheshwari’s appearance by April 9, 2024, to address the criminal defamation allegations against him, the court said.







